1 dead, another seriously injured in Modesto shooting

Stafff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:34 PM. PDT June 12, 2017

An adult male is dead and another person is seriously injured following a shooting in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is currently underway in the 800 block of Sutter Avenue where the incident occurred.

The suspect or suspects in the case are outstanding, authorities say.

