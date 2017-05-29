1 dead, officer injured in Vacaville officer-involved shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officer involved shooting in Vacaville
-
Where can you grow commercial marijuana in Sacramento?
-
Hundreds of American flags planted in West Sacramento as Memorial Day tribute
-
Man returns to hospital with message after life is saved
-
Unlikely friend to provide lifesaving transplant to Turlock woman
-
Stockton teen graduates with 9 college degrees
-
Good Samaritan buys soldier's $350 ticket home
-
Memorial Day ceremonies held in Yuba City to remember fallen soldiers
-
Pallet fire victims rally together for support
-
California's bag ban: the front lines
More Stories
-
Young adult male's body found in American River near AuburnMay 29, 2017, 7:07 p.m.
-
University of California to end lavish spending on dinnersMay 29, 2017, 8:22 p.m.
-
How will California use Volkswagen's settlement money?May 29, 2017, 3:48 p.m.