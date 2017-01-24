11 of the most controversial makeup names

Makeup shopper. (Photo: Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

An Austin woman is working to change the name of an eye shadow saying it glorifies drug use.

The Urban Decay eye shadow palette called "After Dark" features a purple shade called "Druggie". The woman started a petition to change the name and it's since racked up more than 1,200 signatures.

Urban Decay is known for being a bit edgy and "Druggie" isn't the only eye shadow name to raise eyebrows. The cosmetics company has another purple eye shadow called "Asphyxia", seemingly the color you turn while suffocating. They also named a deep red shade of their Revolution lipstick, "Gash", which some shoppers may interpret as the color of blood.

Here are 10 other questionable makeup names:

1. "Underage Red" by Kat Von D

The matte, fire engine red lipstick is part of American tattoo artist Kat Von D's makeup line. The entrepreneur refused to apologize for the controversial name after receiving heavy backlash stating in a Facebook post, "I refuse to sacrifice my integrity and creative freedom."

2. "Underage" by MAC

MAC Cosmetics also featured a lip color named "Underage". The nude tinted lipglass is no longer on their website.

3. Makeup line inspired by Cuidad Juarez by MAC and Rodarte

In 2010, MAC teamed up with fashion line Rodarte to create a makeup line with product names such as "Quinceanera," "Ghost Town," and "Juarez" after the Mexico border-city plagued by drug wars and the killings of women. The makeup line was canceled after an issued apology.

4. "Orgasm" Collection by NARS

The collection features lip gloss and blushes with names like "Orgasm," "Super Orgasm," and "Multiple Orgasm".

5. "Cotton Mouth" by Spoiled

The pink nail polish's name could be linked to a term commonly used to describe the dryness of the mouth after smoking marijuana.

6. "Iris I Was Thinner" by OPI

The nail polish seems to send the message that women should strive to be thin.

7. "Miso Happy With This Color" by OPI

The pun suggests a stereotype of how Asians speak.

8. "Barely Legal" by Too Faced

The company no longer sells the baby pink lip gloss with a similar name connotation as "Underage".

9. "Hot Slut" by Cheeky Monkey

The name of the bright red nail polish is offensive language to some.

10. "Celebutard" by Kat Von D

The nude lipstick received heavy backlash from parents of children with developmental issues. The product was pulled from shelves.

11. "Trophy Wife" by Essie

The name may suggest the objectification of women. The deep teal nail polish is still sold by Essie.

