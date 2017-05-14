12-year-old North Highlands boy with autism missing

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old from North Highlands.

Nate Lasater went missing from his residence in the 5800 block of San Marcos Way in North Highlands around 10 a.m. Sunday. He was last seen leaving his residence on a black Roadmaster mountain bike.

The 12-year-old has high functioning autism and needs medication for his medical condition, the sheriff’s department said. In the past, he has been known to hitchhike, board a freight train, and has been located as far away as Modesto.

Lasater is described as a five foot white male weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball shorts.



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.

