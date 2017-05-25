2 children, adult expected to recover after being hit by vehicle in Sacramento

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Two children and one adult are expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento near the corner of Watt Avenue and Arden Way Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. when a driver in a Toyota hit the two children and adult who were crossing the street on a non-crosswalk. The driver is cooperating at the scene, officials said.

The two children and adult are being transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

