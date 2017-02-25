Two grenades found in refrigerator at nursing home in New York

Two World War II era grenades were found in a 91-year-old man's refrigerator. (Photo: Clarkstown Police Department)

CENTRAL NYACK, N.Y. — Two World War II era grenades were found in a 91-year-old man's refrigerator Friday at a New York nursing home.

A report of explosive devices at the Tappan Zee Manor Nursing Home led to an evacuation shortly before 3 p.m. ET while police conducted "an extensive search" of the building and the 91-year-old man's car.

Clarkstown police said no other devices were found during the search, and the two grenades — a training hand grenade and a metal hand grenade — were removed by the county sheriff's bomb squad, who will X-ray the devices to see if they're live grenades.

The incident was cleared and residents returned to their homes within two hours.

The man who owned the grenades was out of the nursing home for medical treatment at the time of the evacuation.

This was the second explosives discovery in the Lower Hudson Valley this week.

On Sunday, Putnam County Sheriff Donald Smith said in a press release that 10 pounds of TNT and an unspecified quantity of blasting caps were found in an old trailer in a wooded area of Philipstown.

Smith said the items were discovered by the current owner of the property while he was clearing the area. Police said the explosives are believed to belong to the former owner of the parcel, now thought to be deceased, who had owned a blasting company.

After the scene was secured, the Westchester County Police Bomb Squad responded to the location to remove and dispose of the devices.

Follow Christopher J. Eberhart on Twitter: @ChrisEberhart2

The Westchester County Journal N