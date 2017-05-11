2 injured in South Sacramento shooting

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Two people were injured in a shooting in South Sacramento Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting occurred just after noon in the 5200 block of Fruitridge Road and deputies are currently responding to the scene.

There appears to be two victims in the shooting but their conditions are unknown at this time, the sheriff's department said.

West Campus High School was under soft lockdown temporarily.

