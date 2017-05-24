2 Woodland elementary schools to close Friday to limit spread of norovirus

File Photo (Photo: Getty Images)

Two Woodland Joint Unified School District schools will be closed on Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend to limit the spread of the norovirus in the two schools, according to Yolo County.

Officials say the schools that will be closed Friday include Dingle and Tafoya Elementary as they have experienced particularly high rates of the ongoing illness.

"While we have enhanced our cleaning efforts and worked to limit student interactions on campus, we need to take an even more aggressive approach at these two schools to end the outbreak,” said Tom Pritchard, WJUSD interim superintendent in a press release. “Having students and staff away from school for four days will greatly reduce transmission of the virus and allow for additional deep cleaning at both sites.”

The number of reported people sick throughout the county continues to grow despite health officials and school administrators working together to control the illness. The number of affected students and school staff since May 1 is 3,374, officials say.

Yolo County Health Officer Ron Chapman, MD, MPH says following actions should be taken to prevent further spread of the infection:

Stay home if there is any sign of illness such as stomach pain, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Individuals who have the above symptoms are considered to have Norovirus. They do not require lab or medical confirmation.

Stay home for an additional 48 hours after symptoms are gone. Even though you feel better, you still carry the virus and can infect other people.

Wash your hands frequently throughout the day with soap and water.

Clean contaminated surfaces regularly with appropriate disinfectant, such as bleach.

Do not prepare food and drink for others if you are sick.

Questions related to symptoms and treatment should be directed to your primary care provider or clinic.

If your child is sick, notify the school and tell them your child’s symptoms.

If you or a family member are sick with Norovirus and cannot drink liquids, please seek medical care.

