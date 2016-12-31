KXTV
2016's top dog names

Rover.com gives us top dog names of 2016.

Earlier this week, we shared the top baby names of the year.

But don't forget about man's best friend.

Here are the top dog names of the year:

Male

1. Max

2. Charlie

3. Buddy

Female

1. Bella

2. Lucy

3. Daisy

