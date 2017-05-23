23-year-old arrested following concert attack in Manchester
Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city, and the Islamic State group says one of its members carried out the attack. (May 23, 2017)
KXTV 6:25 PM. PDT May 23, 2017
