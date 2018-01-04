KXTV
23-year-old passenger dies in first fatal crash in Vallejo in 2018

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:59 PM. PST January 04, 2018

Police are investigating after a multi-car crash left one person dead and two other injured Thursday. 

The collision happened in the 500 block of Sonoma Blvd. just after 5:15 p.m. 

According to the Vallejo Police Department, two cars collided when the driver of a black 2002 Honda Accord lost control of the vehicle and crossed the double yellow line, hitting a 2018 Dodge Challenger. Both vehicles then struck two parked cars on at the curb. 

A 23-year-old man riding in the Accord died at the scene. 

The driver of the Accord suffered major injuries and was taken to a local area hospital. 

The driver of the Challenger, a 23-year-old man, suffering minor injuries. He was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. 

Police have not said if speed was a factor. 

