23-year-old passenger dies in first fatal crash in Vallejo in 2018

Police are investigating after a multi-car crash left one person dead and two other injured Thursday.

The collision happened in the 500 block of Sonoma Blvd. just after 5:15 p.m.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, two cars collided when the driver of a black 2002 Honda Accord lost control of the vehicle and crossed the double yellow line, hitting a 2018 Dodge Challenger. Both vehicles then struck two parked cars on at the curb.

A 23-year-old man riding in the Accord died at the scene.

The driver of the Accord suffered major injuries and was taken to a local area hospital.

The driver of the Challenger, a 23-year-old man, suffering minor injuries. He was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

Police have not said if speed was a factor.

© 2018 KXTV-TV