28 people displaced following fire at Sacramento apartments

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:18 PM. PDT May 14, 2017

A total have 29 people, including 19 kids, have been displaced due to a fire at a series of Sacramento apartments.

The fire, which occurred Sunday in the 600 block of Bowles Street, has been extinguished, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. 

There were no injures. 

