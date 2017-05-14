28 people displaced following fire at Sacramento apartments

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: MattGush)

A total have 29 people, including 19 kids, have been displaced due to a fire at a series of Sacramento apartments.

The fire, which occurred Sunday in the 600 block of Bowles Street, has been extinguished, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

There were no injures.

First arrival video from Bowles St. fire shows heavy smoke from apts. Cause under investigation, @RedCross helping with displaced persons. pic.twitter.com/LK4tBQc0Yd — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 14, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV