3 children found dead inside West Sacramento apartment
Three children were found dead inside a West Sacramento apartment Wednesday evening and police are now searching for a male suspect in connection to the incident, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.
KXTV 5:06 AM. PDT September 14, 2017
