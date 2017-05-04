3 Sacramento County schools closed due to gastrointestinal illness

File Photo (Photo: Getty Images)

A total of three Sacramento County schools have closed due to a gastrointestinal illness that has swept through the school areas, according to the Elverta Joint Elementary School District.

The school district says the three schools impacted by the non-serious illness are Eleverta Elementary, Alpha Middle School and Alpha Charter High School.

Dr. Michael Borgaard, Superintendent with the Elverta Joint School District, says on Wednesday five students from grades K-1 came into the office sick. On Thursday, as things progressed, a total of 40 students and five staff members took ill.

During this time, the nurse called the California Department of Public Health and discussed a plan of action. They suggested the schools close for three days and sanitize them to end the problem. Based on this recommendation, all three schools in the Elverta Joint School District are closed until Monday, May 8.

A call has gone out to parents along with an emailed letter, and staff is working to help get students home. At this time, Dr. Borgaard feels the reason for this showing up at all three schools is because of the size of Elverta. It is a small community and many of the 300 or so students are related to one another.

Dr. Borgaard added he does not feel that it is anything related to lunches, as students were sick over a few days and some of them had brought sack lunches.

