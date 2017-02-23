3 things to know about Trump's transgender bathroom reversal

A public restroom (Photo: Stratol, David Lentz)

The Trump administration lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school and locker rooms which match their chosen gender identity.

The move reverses the Obama administration's May 2016 decision to set the guidelines, after stating in a letter that requiring transgender students to use same-sex facilities violates the Title IX law.

A joint "dear colleague" letter sent out Wednesday by the Justice and Education Department says, the former guidelines caused confusion and lawsuits. The letter also claimed the directive didn't undergo "extensive legal analysis" or "any formal public process".

Here are three things to know about the transgender bathroom guidelines:

1. What is Title IX?

Title IX was signed by the President into law in 1972. The federal law bans sex discrimination in any federally funded education program or activity. The idea behind Title IX was to avoid using federal funds to support sex discrimination in schools and to provide students protection from discrimination practices. Title IX applies to all federally funded schools including colleges and universities. It also applies to all aspects of an education program and activities with only a few exceptions, such as fraternities and sororities and same-sex schools.

2. Unlike Title IX, the transgender bathroom guidelines were never an official federal law.

The guidelines set during the Obama-era were never formally passed as law. The rules were basically "best-practices" for schools and programs to follow, but didn't hold legal grounds. However, since the Obama administration interpreted the guidelines as a protection from a Title IX violation, not following the rules meant the Title IX law was not being taken into account. Therefore, a law was being broken and schools could risk losing federal funding.

3. Although the Trump administration lifted the guidelines, anti-bullying and harassment safeguards are staying in place.

The letter issued this week says, schools must still ensure all students, including LGBT students, are learning in a safe environment. It will now be up to schools to determine what best practices are to keep their transgender students safe.

