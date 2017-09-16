300 local soldiers depart to Middle East for yearlong training deployment
Nearly 300 Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 184th Infantry Regiment, will depart California this weekend for a yearlong training deployment to Jordan in the Middle East.
KXTV 5:54 PM. PDT September 16, 2017
