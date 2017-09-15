4-year-old stroke victim meets his superhero

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
83-year-old pushes suspect from roof after hours-long standoff
-
Latest on West Sacramento triple homicide
-
Protect Yourself From Getting Hacked
-
3 children found dead inside West Sacramento apartment
-
California making big bucks off catfish
-
Community mourns at candlelight vigil for 3 children killed in West Sacramento
-
Mark's creepy cool visit to the set of Stephen King's 'IT'
-
Racist letter left at door of Elk Grove hair salon owned by African-American
-
How much money can police seize from citizens in California?
-
Police release names of victims, gunman in Plano shooting
More Stories
-
Hundreds mourn at candlelight vigil for 3 children…Sep 14, 2017, 1:50 p.m.
-
Police arrest father in killings of 3 children in CaliforniaSep 14, 2017, 10:05 a.m.
-
North Korea fires missile over Japan in longest-ever flightSep 14, 2017, 3:20 p.m.