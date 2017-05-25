4,000 pairs of shoes donated to Auburn non-profit

A Northern California community has donated more than 4,000 pairs of shoes to a non-profit that helps homeless women and their children.

Acres of Hope has been around since 2006. The Christian faith based non-profit houses 10 women and their children for up to two years per family on their campus in Auburn.

The group is completely funded by community donations and purchases made at the non-profits ReNew thrift and furniture stores in Roseville.

Acres of Hope recently hosted a shoe drive to help support their program. The donated shoes will be either sold in the store or donated.

Kerry Thompson is a part of the Auburn Women’s Council and also works with a local Guaranteed Rates office, a mortgage lending company. She used her connections with area 25 Real Estate Agent offices to accept shoe donations.

“It was just an opportunity to raise awareness for such a spectacular non-profit,” Thompson said.

Thompson was able to collect 1,000 pairs of shoes or two pick-up truck beds full of shoes.

