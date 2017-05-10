5 children injured in Yuba County school bus crash

File Photo (Photo: Getty Images)

A crash involving a school bus sent five students to the hospital on Wednesday morning in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., a school bus with approximately 14 students – all ages 6 to 9 years old – was traveling to a Yuba County Charter School. However, according to CHP, the bus left the roadway on Texas Hill Road due to the speed it was traveling and tilted onto its left side as it approached a steep embankment.

The bus fortunately did not overturn due to significant amount of vegetation in the area. Nobody onboard the bus sustained visible injuries, although five students were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, CHP said.

Authorities say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in this collision. This collision remains under investigation.

