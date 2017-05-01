5 rescued by fire officals on American River after raft becomes stuck, deflates

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department says five people were rescued from the American River after their inflatable raft became stuck and deflated on Monday.

The incident happened on the river near Sunrise Boulevard by a pedestrian bridge.

Five Sacramento County Parks visitors, who were not wearing personal flotation devices or life vests, escaped after their inflatable raft became stuck and deflated, which left them stranded on pylons in the middle of the river, officials say.

Sacramento Metro Fire responded with their water rescue boat along with other officials and performed a successful rescue.

Fire officials reiterated that visitors need to use caution as they say river flows are at 15,000 cubic feet per second, which is a historical high for this time of the year on the American River.

