5 thing we learned from the DWR press conference

The California Department of Water Resources held a join press conference with the Butte County Sheriff’s Department to give an update on the Oroville Dam Spillway situation.

While no new information was released on the damaged spillway, here’s five things we did learn:

1) California sheriff says repairs on dam's damaged spillway may be needed before evacuation ends, but offers no timetable.

2) The acting head of the California Department of Water Resources says he's “not sure anything went wrong” on failing dam spillway.

3) Water officials say storms expected later this week near communities evacuated over the threat of a spillway collapse at the nation's tallest dam will be smaller than last week.

4) The Butte County Sheriff said more than 500 Butte County jail inmates were safely transferred to Alameda County Jail.

5) Officials said they are working on a plan to allow residents to return home when it's safe.

