5 things we learned from the DWR press conference

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) held a joint press conference with the Butte County Sheriff’s Department to give an update on the Oroville Dam Spillway situation. They said a lot of progress has been made but the dam is not completely secure.

While no new information was released on the damaged spillway, here’s five things we did learn:

1) California sheriff says repairs on dam's damaged spillway may be needed before evacuation ends, but offers no timetable.

2) The acting head of the California Department of Water Resources says he's “not sure anything went wrong” on failing dam spillway.

3) Water officials say storms expected later this week near communities evacuated over the threat of a spillway collapse at the nation's tallest dam will be smaller than last week.

4) The Butte County Sheriff said more than 500 Butte County jail inmates were safely transferred to Alameda County Jail.

5) Officials said they are working on a plan to allow residents to return home when it's safe.

Cal Water Resources Acting Director Bill Croyle said crews are working 24-7 to get the water level down.

“We're going to continue to work on the challenges we have on this facility were working to dig down into the reservoir so we can have space for the storms we expect as well as the snow runoff,” Cryole said.

