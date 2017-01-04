5-time drunk driver gets maximum sentence

(Photo: Aurora Police)

KUSA - A man repeatedly convicted of driving drunk was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the maximum.

Pedro Reynaldo Tun, 40, had previously been arrested for driving under the influence in Arapahoe, Jefferson and Adams counties. On Halloween 2015, he was stopped in Aurora for driving a car without a licence plate. A blood test taken two hours after he was pulled over showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.260.

Tun, who had been deported numerous times, also had a vehicular homicide conviction in Douglas County. In that case, He was driving and a passenger in his car died after Tun recklessly crashed in 1995.

His drivers license had been revoked as a habitual traffic offender.

A jury deliberated only 30 minutes before finding Tun guilty of all counts, including driving under the influence with three or more prior offenses, a Class 4 felony.

They also found him guilty of the misdemeanor and traffic offenses of alcohol-related driving under restraint, driving as a habitual traffic offender, and driving without insurance or registration.

