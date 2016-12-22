9-year-old Arkansas boy dies in accidental shooting

Police say a 9-year-old boy has died after being accidentally shot at a home in Little Rock, Arkansas.
A police report says officers called to the home Wednesday found the boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say the boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The report says the boy's 11-year-old brother told officers the two were home alone when the 9-year-old began playing with a gun and it accidentally fired.
The names of the children have not been released.
Copyright 2016 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs