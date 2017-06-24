93-Year-Old Beaming After Riding A Motorcycle For The First Time

A local 93-year-old is in the fast lane when it comes to finally checking something off her bucket list. Photo credit - Morgan Cates/ Cates Photography

Mildred Garrison, a resident of Brookdale Senior Living Community, was asked what was something she has always wanted to do.

Her response -- a ride on a Harley Davidson!

When Wish of a Lifetime and her senior home were working to grant her wish she was offered to ride in a side car - but she refused!

Garrison said she needed to ride in the back, as that is the only way to ride a Harley.

Her wish is one of over 100 that the organizations have granted to seniors so far.

