Accused NSA Leaker Says She Stuffed Classified Docs in Her Pantyhose

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sacramento mother shares concerns after 5-year-old walks out of school
-
Family still hoping for answers two years after son killed in Stockton
-
Sacramento police release video double homicide suspect's shooting death
-
Suspect dies on I-80 after standoff with police
-
Sacramento woman hoping to hear from family in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria
-
Community members react to shooting in south Sacramento
-
15-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Rocklin police officer arrested after being accused of using excessive force
-
Father posts sign at local park warning drug dealers to stay away
More Stories
-
Who murdered Tim Egkan? Two years later, family…Sep 27, 2017, 5:26 p.m.
-
Sacramento PD investigating 2nd shooting death this…Sep 28, 2017, 6:29 a.m.
-
Trump waives cargo restrictions to speed help to Puerto RicoSep 28, 2017, 5:39 a.m.