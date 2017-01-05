Act of generosity goes viral

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New law cell phone laws coming to California
-
New laws gun owners and buyers need to know
-
Selfies distracting drivers on U.S. 50
-
Starting Jan. 1, new gun laws go into effect
-
Human powered fitness facility new to Sacramento
-
New laws in California officially take effect
-
Verify: Is California legalizing child prostitution?
-
Keep your hands off your phone!
More Stories
-
Wet weather continues; schools delayed or closedJan. 5, 2017, 6:21 a.m.
-
'Bad Santa' steals packages from porches in Citrus HeightsJan. 4, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
-
When it's wet ouside, the ants come marching inJan. 4, 2017, 6:17 p.m.