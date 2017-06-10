Adam West, Star of TV's 'Batman' and 'Family Guy', Dies at 88

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Actor Adam West attends the Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders Press Room at New York Comic-Con - Day 1 at Jacob Javits Center on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Coppola, 2016 Getty Images)

Adam West, the man best known for his role as the fun 1960s television version of Batman, died Friday night after a battle with leukemia, family reps told various outlets. He was 88.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero,” West's family said in a statement to Variety.

West became a pop culture icon after he played the Dark Knight in the television version of Batman from 1966-1968. His roles in entertainment diminished after the show was canceled, but he later became a series regular in the animated series "Family Guy," in which he voiced the Mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island.

© 2017 Associated Press