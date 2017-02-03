Adoption agency's bankruptcy leaves couples heartbroken, broke

(File Photo) (Photo: anyaberkut/ThinkStock)

ATLANTA -- Hundreds of potential adoptive parents are heartbroken, and some literally broke, after their adoption agency closed its door without any warning.

California-based Independent Adoption Center, Inc, is telling its clients it intends for file bankruptcy. Now the families want to know: What happened to their money?

11Alive’s Valerie Hoff spoke with families who said they’ve given the adoption center between $10,000 $20,000 so far and said there are some 500 families waiting to adopt. That adds up to potentially $5 million or more. The families said the agency took their money and killed their dreams.

“We tried to start a family since we got married,” Jessica Fraser said. “We’ve been married nine years.”

Jessica and husband Clay have their baby’s nursery almost finished, but they don’t have a baby.

Independent Adoption Center notified them by email, Tuesday, it was closing down and planned to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Jessica and Clay have already paid the agency nearly $20,000 in fees and spent more money on brochures and websites aimed at persuading a birth mother somewhere to choose them.

“I think we were shocked - definitely sad, angry - at the lack of communication and that our funds were mismanaged,” Jessica said.

Eric and Christopher Dahlberg are in the same heartbreaking predicament.

“We’re a wreck, I spent last night crying,” Eric said. “They didn’t give us any notice nothing, nothing to go on,” Christopher added.

The non-profit agency in California has been operating for 35 years. A letter to clients said it was struggling because there are more potential parents who want babies than birth parents willing to offer them for adoption. But it doesn’t say where the money went. Tax records obtained by 11Alive indicate the executive director was paid more than $154,000 a year in 2013 and 2014. The associate director was paid $110,000.

“That’s crazy,” Eric said. “For a nonprofit that’s astronomical,” Christopher added.

For these couples, parenthood is still a dream but one they realize that, at least for now, a dream that may not come true.

“We’re going to keep trying; that’s all we can do at this point,” Eric said. “We’ve invested $40,000 on trying to have a kid.”

“Do we find another agency, foster or maybe this is our sign and we’re not going to have a family,” Jessica said. “Maybe it’s just the two of us.”

11Alive’s calls to the agency in California were not returned and its local office in Tucker has closed. We also contacted the California attorney general’s office to see if they are investigating. Right now, these hopeful parents hope to get some of their money back in bankruptcy court.

