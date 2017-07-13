Airbnb host who canceled reservation over race fined $5K

Airbnb website (Photo: airbnb.com)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Airbnb host who made a racial remark after cancelling a California woman's reservation has been ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and attend a college course in Asian American studies.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing says Thursday the host also agreed to apologize.

The guest, Dyne Suh, had reserved a home in Big Bear in February through Airbnb. The host later cancelled the reservation as Suh was driving to the home.

The host, Tami Barker, said it was because Suh was going to have additional guests. Barker wrote in a message to Suh, "One word says it all. Asian."

Suh said she hoped the settlement encourages others to report discrimination.

A message left at a number listed for Barker in public records wasn't immediately returned.

© 2017 KXTV-TV