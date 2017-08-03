All clear following bomb threat at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

File photo: Aerial view of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (Photo: US Navy)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Operations returned to normal after a bomb threat was discovered Thursday morning at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth. The threat was written on a wall inside a bathroom.

Shortly before 8 a.m. officials were called to a complex that had work trailers, after an employee found the threat. The building holding the trailers was evacuated, and a security walkthrough of the building was conducted.

The trailers where the threat was found are used for conducting training for shipyard employees.The impact to the shipyard was localized to a small area.

The all-clear was given at about 11:47 a.m., and the shipyard resumed normal operations. The NCIS was contacted to investigate the incident.

This comes a day after JEB Little Creek-Fort Story was inundated with five bomb threats, as well as a sixth threat that was reported at Naval Station Norfolk.

A Navy spokesperson told 13News Now that NCIS is investigating whether any of the threats at all three Navy installations are connected. No arrests have been made, but the Navy says NCIS has several investigative leads.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text tip to NCIS by following these steps:

Text to 274637 (CRIMES) Type "NCIS" at the beginning of your text message. Type and send your message including as much detail as possible to ensure the tips can be effectively investigated. You will receive a text with an alias code. This will be your tipster identity code which can be used for follow ups.

Also earlier in the week, a sailor on watch in Norfolk reported seeing a trespassing scuba diver near a pier. The sighting proved to be unfounded after a search.

The bomb threat incidents involved multiple resources and responses including Navy security personnel, military working dogs, fire and emergency services, NCIS, and the Explosive Ordnance Detachment Norfolk.

