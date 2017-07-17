Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old California boy

SOLEDAD, Calif. (AP) — An Amber Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol for a missing 1-year-old boy.
Police say Emiliano Salinas was abducted from the Monterey County city of Soledad about 4:45 a.m. Monday.
The boy is 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and gray pants.
The suspect is unknown at this time.
The suspect was last seen driving a 1992 white Honda Accord, with a California license plate number 6RGB061.
The child was last seen in a car seat in the backseat of the vehicle.
No other details were released Monday morning.
An AMBER Alert was issued in Monterey Co. on behalf of Soledad PD for 1-year-old Emiliano Salinas. pic.twitter.com/9b7ZzuzT8Y— CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) July 17, 2017
