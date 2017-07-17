Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old California boy

Amber Alert issued for missing one-year old from Soledad. (Photo: Courtesy: CHP)

SOLEDAD, Calif. (AP) — An Amber Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol for a missing 1-year-old boy.

Police say Emiliano Salinas was abducted from the Monterey County city of Soledad about 4:45 a.m. Monday.

The boy is 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and gray pants.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

The suspect was last seen driving a 1992 white Honda Accord, with a California license plate number 6RGB061.

The child was last seen in a car seat in the backseat of the vehicle.

No other details were released Monday morning.

An AMBER Alert was issued in Monterey Co. on behalf of Soledad PD for 1-year-old Emiliano Salinas. pic.twitter.com/9b7ZzuzT8Y — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) July 17, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV