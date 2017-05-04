Ananda Rochita (Photo: ABC10)

Ananda Rochita is an award winning reporter for ABC10. She previously worked as an investigative reporter for WSLS News in Roanoke, Virginia. Ananda grew up in San Francisco and is excited to be close to family.

While at WSLS, Ananda received a national Edward R. Murrow award in hard news for her investigation on Virginia’s sterilization practices. The coverage helped victims get compensation for what they went through in the early 1900s.

Ananda also helped her station win several awards covering a major train derailment in Lynchburg, Va. and the search for a missing boy. However one of the hardest stories she covered was the murder of her two friends who were also journalists in August 2015.

Prior to WSLS, she served as assistant news director/anchor/reporter for WHAG in Hagerstown, Maryland. While at WHAG, Ananda's story on a family who was not allowed to photograph their newborn in the hospital garnered national attention and was featured on the show, "The Drs."

Ananda received her master's in journalism from Georgetown University and a bachelor of arts from Mount St. Mary's University.

She first made her way to the east coast on a collegiate Division I golf scholarship but don’t ask to play against her anytime. She’s very rusty!

