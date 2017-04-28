Woman dies following Stockton welfare check; over 100 animals hoarded inside home

(Photo courtesy of the Stockton Animal Shelter)

One by one, they came out of the home carried by Stockton Animal Services workers.

In all: 86 dogs and 2 dead newborn puppies, plus nearly 20 cats and a turtle found inside. The animals were discovered early Friday morning at a home in the city’s Valley Oak District.

“At about 4:30 a.m., the police department got a call -- a medical call of a female having a medical issue. Upon arriving on scene, they transported her to a hospital,” Phillip Zimmerman of Stockton Animal Services said.

The 51-year-old woman died. An adult male, also in the home, was transported to the hospital as well. He agreed to the surrender the animals, but will keep three, which is the maximum allowed in the city.

The animals were found throughout the home in bedrooms, bathrooms, even the kitchen and garage. Neighbors we talked to say some days they could smell a bad odor from the home.

They were stunned by the large number of animals found.

“It’s crazy. I don’t know how you could raise those animals. It’s way too much,” John Phommachak said, who lives across the street.

Each animal was given a quick exam, including vaccinations, on site by veterinarians. According to animal services, the animals health is better than expected.

“So, surprisingly enough, they do appear to be healthy and well fed, some needed some grooming, but the condition of the home is not ideal to be living in,” Zimmerman said.

Animal services says this is simply a case of “doing the right thing and it just got out of control” with mental health issues involved.

The hoarding case is called “rare” for its size for the city. It had probably had gone on for years but charges are unlikely.

“And that’s what we have to be compassionate about with people and animals is sometimes they just get over their head,” Zimmerman said.

The city has reached out to rescue groups across the state who have agreed to take the dogs.

© 2017 KXTV-TV