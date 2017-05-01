Apple cider vinegar: Can it help weight loss?

(Photo credit: Thinkstock/marekuliasz) (Photo: marekuliasz, Marek Uliasz)

The buzz online from a lot of bloggers is that apple cider vinegar can help you lose weight, but is it too good to be true? Turns out, it might not be!

“One of things that Apple Cider Vinegar can do is increase satiety which means you might not eat as much,” says Dr. Dennis Godby, a primary care physician in natural approaches, “If a person eats a complex or simple carbohydrate diet and take the vinegar, you’re going to see a 200-calorie reduction in your daily calorie intake.”

Along with make you feel fuller faster, Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, an Internal Medicine Physician and Endocrinologist, said that apple cider vinegar can also help you empty your stomach faster! So, there might be some truth to this theory, but don’t hold your breath just yet. Dietitian Karina Knight says there have been studies about apple cider vinegar and weight loss, and the results weren’t all that there.

“The studies have been conducted and conductors noticed that people who took the apple cider vinegar lost one or two pounds more than those who didn’t, but it wasn’t too significant to say it was the vinegar that helped,” he said.

It might be worth a shot to try two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water to help with weight loss. Just be sure to include your proper diet and exercise routines.



© 2017 KXTV-TV