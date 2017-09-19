Are sex traffickers prevalent in suburban neighborhoods?
Fear is spreading in Placer County after multiple families posted about similar situations, mostly at grocery stores. In many of the stories, parents describe a mysterious looking stranger paying special attention to them and their children.
KXTV 11:21 PM. PDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
Community mourns at candlelight vigil for 3 children killed in West Sacramento
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Rocklin school board meets following transgender book controversy
-
Father accused of killing his 3 children pleads not guilty
-
Los Rios officer pepper sprays crowd following fight at high school football game
-
Breaking down the video of the pepper spray incident at a high school football game
-
Hundreds mourn loss of Lincoln High student
-
Could social media bring Misty Copsey home?
-
Taco Bell to get rid of drive-through, add alcohol at some new locations
More Stories
-
Are sex traffickers targeting families in suburban…Sep 19, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
New startup wants to reward people who report…Sep 19, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
-
Modesto hoping additional surveillance cameras helps…Sep 19, 2017, 5:08 p.m.