Arizona homicide suspect may have traveled to Sacramento

The 27-year-old man is wanted for his involvement in a homicide in Tempe, AZ and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Tempe Police Department.
The police believe that Caleb Bartels might have traveled to Sacramento, Reno, NV and/or Beaverton, OR.
He's believed to be involved in the homicide of Ryne Zahner on Jan. 15.
If you have any information, please contact Tempe Police Department or local law enforcement.
