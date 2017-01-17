KXTV
Close

Arizona homicide suspect may have traveled to Sacramento

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 8:53 PM. PST January 17, 2017

The 27-year-old man is wanted for his involvement in a homicide in Tempe, AZ and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Tempe Police Department.

The police believe that Caleb Bartels might have traveled to Sacramento, Reno, NV and/or Beaverton, OR.

He's believed to be involved in the homicide of Ryne Zahner on Jan. 15.

If you have any information, please contact Tempe Police Department or local law enforcement. 

Copyright 2016 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories