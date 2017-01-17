Arizona homicide suspect may have traveled to Sacramento

Suspect wanted in Arizona. (Photo: Tempe Police Department)

The 27-year-old man is wanted for his involvement in a homicide in Tempe, AZ and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Tempe Police Department.

The police believe that Caleb Bartels might have traveled to Sacramento, Reno, NV and/or Beaverton, OR.

He's believed to be involved in the homicide of Ryne Zahner on Jan. 15.

If you have any information, please contact Tempe Police Department or local law enforcement.

