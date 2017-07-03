Arraignment for father of boy, 5, found dead in California

The LASD homicide detectives locate the remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr. Friday, June 30. (Photo: Courtesy: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found near a Southern California lake is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was returned to Los Angeles County last week from Las Vegas, where he was arrested. His new attorney, Ambrosio Rodriguez, says his client intends to plead not guilty.

Rodriguez, who met with Andressian for the first time over the weekend in jail, says he will ask a judge Monday to continue the case for 30 days in order to prepare a defense.

Authorities say homicide detectives discovered the remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr. near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County on June 30. The boy had been missing for more than two months.

