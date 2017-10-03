Woman hurt in Las Vegas shooting ‘fighting hard'

CROFTON, MD (WUSA9) - Tearful former teachers and coaches of Tina Frost say the 27-year-old victim in the Las Vegas massacre is courageous. The 2008 Arundel High School graduate lost her right eye and is in a coma, according to social media posts by family members.

“If I could see Tina right now I would tell her to be the badass fighter that she was on the soccer field,” said Arundel High School soccer coach Laura Coe in a news conference Tuesday.

“Keep the prayers coming,” said Tina's dad Rich Frost on Facebook Tuesday morning. “We have faith that good things will come.”

The outpouring of support has stunned school administrators. An official GoFundMe has topped $100,000 in donations Tuesday, more than double the original goal.

“It was powerful,” said longtime teacher Maryellen Towns, stressing the Frost family is a big part of the school community. Frost’s two sisters also graduated from Arundel High School.

“We’re concerned for everyone, but it’s one of our own,” said Towns.





