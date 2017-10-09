At least 1 dead in California wine country fires

A Cal Fire logo on a fire truck is covered with fire retardant. (Photo: Stephen Lam | Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say at least one person was killed and two others were seriously injured in fast-spreading wildfires in Northern California wine country.

CalFire said Monday the death and injuries occurred in Mendocino County, one of several counties struggling to contain a total of 14 major fires burning out of control.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Official say high winds are hampering firefighting efforts about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

© 2017 KXTV-TV