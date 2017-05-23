Attorney calls for district attorney's recusal following controversial Black Lives Matter skit

A Halloween skit many deemed offensive continues to create trouble for the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office.

That skit, first reported by ABC10 News, featured employees of the district attorney’s office dressed up as Snow White and the seven dwarves. One employee held a sign that said “Dwarf Life Matters.” Many community members felt the skit to be making fun of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now, an attorney representing a number of Black Lives Matter protesters who have been charged with misdemeanors related to protest activities is asking for the district attorney’s office, led by District Attorney Tori Verber-Salazar, to be recused.

Attorney Yolanda Huang filed a motion today which said that the skit “demonstrates that there is a systematic racist attitude” in the district attorney’s office.

Huang also said that the number of charges filed against protesters had increased after the Halloween skit became public.

The misdemeanor charges protesters are facing include resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. Six adults and two teens have been charged.

Carmen Slaughter, the mother of the teens, was at the downtown Stockton courthouse Tuesday calling for the D.A.’s recusal.

“I think they’re racially biased and should be held accountable for the BLM skit they did during Halloween. I don’t even think they should be on this,” Slaughter said.

Deputy district attorney Robert Himelblau says a public defender filed a similar motion in a recent case involving a male defendant, who is black. The motion was denied; Himelblau says the defendant ended up pleading guilty to the charges.

While the judge presiding over this case is different, Himelblau says he believes the motion will be denied as well.

“I am confident, because I believe there are no facts in there that show our office can’t be anything we’ve always been – 100 percent fair,” Himelblau said.

The next hearing in this case for the adult defendants will be July 10.

© 2017 KXTV-TV