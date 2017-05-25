Auburn woman raising awareness through shoe donation program

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Skydiver is dead in Lodi
-
Hairspray can heats up, smashes through windshield
-
Community gathers around teen with botulism
-
How President Trump's budget plan could impact food stamps
-
Unlikely friend to provide lifesaving transplant to Turlock woman
-
Huge tree falls on, caves in South Sacramento home
-
New landslide at Big Sur could take a year to clean up
-
Video leads to arrest for attack on cerebral palsy patient
-
Longer school day and year proposed
-
Network outage at Sacramento International Airport
More Stories
-
2 children, adult expected to recover after being…May 25, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
-
Single-payer health care bill advances in California SenateMay 25, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
-
Coroner's office IDs skydiver as California manMay 25, 2017, 2:32 p.m.