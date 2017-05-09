FBI searches home where missing Yuba College student was last seen

The home where missing Yuba College student Alycia Yeoman was last seen was searched by the FBI and Sutter County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

The residence, located in the 1800 block of Romero Street in Yuba City, is Yeoman's friend's home and was taped off as authorities investigated the scene. The 20-year-old was last seen leaving the home around 11 p.m. on March 30.

A waitress at Taste of India in Yuba City claims to have served Yeoman and an "older gentleman" the day she disappeared. The waitress didn't want to release her name, but says the man comes to the restaurant often and she knows he raps.

Neighbors say Yeoman was seen at the house regularly.

Several sheriff's departments also searched the Live Oak Recreation Area along the Feather River Thursday afternoon, but deputies have not said if anything was found.

On April 1, farmers in Live Oak called authorities about a truck found in an orchard. The truck was later determined to be Yeoman's. The Yuba College student's cell phone was later traced to an empty field behind a Yuba City Walmart three days after her disappearance was reported.

Despite reports, the Gridley-Biggs Police Department is insisting no ransom demands have been made to Yeoman's mother.

© 2017 KXTV-TV