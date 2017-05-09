The home where missing Yuba College student Alycia Yeoman was last seen is being searched by the FBI and Sutter County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

The residence, located in the 1800 block of Romero Street in Yuba City, is Yeoman's friend's home and currently taped off as authorities investigate the scene. The 20-year-old was last seen leaving the home around 11 p.m. on March 30.

Several sheriff's departments are also searching the Like Oak Recreation area, along the Feather River.

Farmers in Live Oak called authorities about a truck found in an orchard the following morning. The truck was later determined to be Yeoman's. The Yuba College student's cell phone was later traced to an empty field behind a Yuba City Walmart three days after her disappearance was reported.

Despite reports, the Gridley-Biggs Police Department is insisting no ransom demands have been made to Yeoman's mother.

