TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wrong-way driver killed in fiery freeway crash in Sacramento
-
Mother, daughter killed in their South Sacramento home remembered
-
High winds as Hurricane Irma nears Puerto Rico
-
New movie "Lady Bird" set in Sacramento hitting theaters in November
-
Can city, county officials join to solve homelessness?
-
Geek Out: What is storm surge?
-
Two-headed snake found in Arkansas
-
Friday Night Football Week 2 edition!
-
What people are talking about at the California Craft Beer Summit
-
Two officers shot in Sacramento expected to recover
More Stories
-
3,500 flags a solemn, moving 9/11 memorial in SacramentoSep 10, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
-
WATCH: Hurricane Irma pulls ocean away from Bahamas shoreSep 10, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
-
Second Sacramento officer injured in shootout…Sep. 9, 2017, 2:36 p.m.