Barcelona attack victim from Bay Area

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Neighbors paint swastika on dog's head
-
Galt woman adopts 'least adoptable dog' from shelter
-
Prepare for bad traffic on eclipse day
-
Vanderschoot family aims to block parole of daughter's killer
-
Less than a week from the total solar eclipse
-
Be aware of 'Crypto' parasite in San Joaquin County
-
Teen bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
-
Solar Eclipse preview with Sacramento State professor, astronomer
-
Concerns and questions over Linden Road project
-
Sacramento PD releases dramatic home invasion surveillance video
More Stories
-
Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategistAug 18, 2017, 9:59 a.m.
-
There's a free concert in downtown Sacramento.…Aug 18, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
-
Woman adopts 'least adoptable dog'Aug 18, 2017, 4:39 a.m.