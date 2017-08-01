Bernie Sanders and Larry David share some 'identical DNA'

Larry David participates in a conversation with David Remnick during the New Yorker Festival on October 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New Yorker) (Photo: Thos Robinson, 2014 Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Henry Louis Gates Jr., the host of "Finding Your Roots" on PBS, says the show "couldn't have scripted" the discovery that actor, comedian Larry David and Senator Bernie Sanders are related.

An episode where the two learn they're distant relatives will air on the show's upcoming fourth season, premiering Oct. 3.

David has impersonated Sanders on "Saturday Night Live."

Gates spoke about the discovery Monday during a panel about his show as part of the Television Critics

Association's annual summer press gathering.

He said Sanders and David share "identical DNA" of three chromosomes and "that's a lot of matches."

Last week, David told TV critics that Sanders is a "third cousin or something" while promoting the return of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" to HBO.

