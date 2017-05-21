KXTV
Body of man pulled from Modesto Reservoir

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 6:52 PM. PDT May 21, 2017

The body of a man was pulled from the Modesto Reservoir on Sunday, according to the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

The 41-year-old man's body was taken from the reservoir at approximately 3:45 p.m. 

CPR was performed on the man but was unsuccessful.

No further details have been released.

