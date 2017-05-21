Body of man pulled from Modesto Reservoir

The body of a man was pulled from the Modesto Reservoir on Sunday, according to the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
The 41-year-old man's body was taken from the reservoir at approximately 3:45 p.m.
CPR was performed on the man but was unsuccessful.
No further details have been released.
#SCFPD/ @ModestoFire Batt1 responded to 41 yo male pulled out of the water unconscious at #Modesto res. Cpr was performed but unsuccessful— Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) May 21, 2017
