Body of man pulled from Modesto Reservoir

KXTV/ABC10

The body of a man was pulled from the Modesto Reservoir on Sunday, according to the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

The 41-year-old man's body was taken from the reservoir at approximately 3:45 p.m.

CPR was performed on the man but was unsuccessful.

No further details have been released.

#SCFPD/ @ModestoFire Batt1 responded to 41 yo male pulled out of the water unconscious at #Modesto res. Cpr was performed but unsuccessful — Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) May 21, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV