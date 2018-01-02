Boy sings 'Coco' song at baby sister's altar

SAN ANTONIO - A little boy singing “Remember Me” from the movie, "Coco” to his baby sister who passed away recently has gone viral.

The video shows 4-year-old Alex singing the iconic song at his little sister, Ava's, altar on what would have been her first birthday. The family says she died in May.

His parents posted the video on Twitter and said the boy did not realize he was being recorded.

The family was quickly overwhelmed with an outpouring of love from social media. The video has been viewed more than one million times.

Check out the full video below:

My son singing "Remember Me" from the movie "Coco" to his baby sister, Ava, who we lost this past May.



He's only 4 years old and he understands. He didn't even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday!



Happy Birthday mamas, we miss you!?? pic.twitter.com/EoVLjju0bJ — Samir (@SAM1R) December 31, 2017

Later, the family posted they were “brought to tears seeing how much love Alex and Ava and our family has received.”



My wife and were literally brought to tears seeing how much love Alex and Ava and our family has received. We were FLOORED last night!! I couldn't me more thankful. Thank you to everyone from our little family! What a 1st birthday baby girl! ????



All Glory to God #StayHumble — Samir (@SAM1R) January 2, 2018

