Brothers get special Christmas after they were stabbed by their father

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD. (WUSA9) - Prince George's County Fire and EMS gave two little boys a Christmas they will never forget.

In November, 4-year-old Jordan and 3-year-old Jhalil were allegedly stabbed by their father, Christian Dillard.

On Sunday, Pamela Graham, one of the medics who helped the boys, gave them a big surprise.

RELATED: Paramedic badly shaken by child stabbings takes action

Over the past few weeks, she raised over $4,000 to buy toys for the boys and money for mom.

On Christmas morning, Graham invited the family to her house. Santa arrived on a Prince George's County Fire/EMS truck and gave toys to the boys. Graham also hosted a Christmas brunch for the family.

The boy’s mother said she couldn't be more thankful for the community's support. When it comes to the boys, she says both are recovering well. Now, they are eating and running around just like any other little boys their age would.

RELATED: Father charged for stabbing toddler sons in Prince George's Co.

Dillard faces multiple charges including attempted first degree murder and assault.